Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018
The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise live-fire event, July 16. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Raymond Minami
Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) prepare to enter the hangar bay while conducting a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise, July 11. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Ethan T. Miller
New Zealand ambassador to the United States Tim Groser tours a P-8A Poseidon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during RIMPAC, July 11. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kevin A. Flinn
U.S. Coast Guard Diver 2nd Class Joshua Bredesen, assigned to Regional Dive Locker Pacific, enters the water during a decontaminated water diving symposium at JBPHH, July 10. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Arthurgwain L. Marquez
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from Carrier Air Wing Two, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), refuels from a 507th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 10. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights