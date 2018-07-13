Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018
Indonesian sailors aboard the Republic of Indonesia Navy landing dock ship KRI Makassar (590), perform a traditional Indonesian dance at a reception during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 8. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Natalie M. Byers
Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa (FF 341) Piping party welcomes visitors at the Canada Day reception aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during RIMPAC 2018, July 1. Canadian Armed Forces photo by Sgt. Devin VandeSype
Indian sailors aboard Indian Navy stealth multi-role frigate INS Sahyadri (F49) performs a traditional dance during a reception as part of RIMPAC 2018, July 5. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Natalie M. Byers
Members of the New Zealand multicultural group aboard the Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Mana (F111) perform a haka during a reception held in port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of RIMPAC 2018, July 6. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Natalie M. Byers
Korean sailors demonstrate their Taekwondo skills to guests in a reception during RIMPAC 2018 aboard the Republic of Korea Navy destroyer Yulgok Yi (DDG 992), July 2. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Natalie M. Byers
