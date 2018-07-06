Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 06, 2018
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies above the waters off the coast of Oahu for a photo exercise during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, July 2. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Justin R. Pacheco
A Canadian Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) member conducts rappelling training during RIMPAC 2018 at JBPHH, July 2. Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician Cpl. Trevor Matheson
Japanese sailors make mochi during the Japanese reception aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer helicopter ship JS Ise (DDH 182), as part of RIMPAC 2018 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), June 28. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Natalie M. Byers
Guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Preble (DDG 88), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and USS Sterett (DDG 104) sit moored during the harbor phase of RIMPAC 2018 at JBPHH, July 4. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Alexander C. Kubitza
Navy divers, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, dive on the USS Arizona Memorial at JBPHH, June 28 to assess necessary repairs to the memorial. MDSU-1 is one of the Navy’s premier diving and salvage units that is prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare-capable and specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments.
U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Arthurgwain L. Marquez
