Ho'okele Staff | Jun 29, 2018
Sailors recover the rigid-hull inflatable boat during a man-overboard drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), June 22 while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting qualifications and routine operations during a scheduled underway. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Jessica O. Blackwell
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer helicopter ship JS Ise (DDH 182) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in preparation for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, June 26. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Holly L. Herline
Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) enters Pearl Harbor in preparation for the 2018 Rim of the Pacific exercise, June 25. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Jason Abrams
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), front, steams in formation with Chilean Frigate Almirante Lynch (FF-07), Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341), French Navy Floreal-class frigate FS Prairial (F-731), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750), the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) and Royal Canadian Navy commercial container ship NRU Asterix (H-123) during a group sail in the Pacific Ocean, June 23. U.S. Navy photo by IS1 Steven Robles
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) enters Pearl Harbor June 26 in preparation for the 2018 Rim of the Pacific exercise. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Jason Isaacs
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights