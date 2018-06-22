Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018
U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Bernard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commander, center, and Col. Kevin Gordon, 15th Wing commander, cut a ribbon to offi cially open the new fi tness assessment cell on JBPHH, June 12.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany A. Chase
Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 conduct a joint dive training encompassing supervisor drill with Royal Thai Navy divers June 15 in support of Cooperation Afl oat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2018. CARAT highlights the skill and will of regional partners to cooperatively work together towards the common goal of ensuring a secure and stable maritime environment. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Lucas T. Hans
15th Wing Commander, Col. Kevin Gordon, is sprayed with a water hose by his son upon arrival to Hickam Field, after his fi ni-fl ight June 18. A C-17 Globemaster III pilot, Gordon touched down for the fi nal time at Hickam Field where he was greeted by several other Airmen and family members as well as many traditional sprays of water.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Reeves Jr.
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights