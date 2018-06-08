Ho'okele Staff | Jun 08, 2018
A Sailor raises the defense secretary’s flag during U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 30. Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. passed command of INDOPACOM to Adm. Philip S. Davidson.
DoD photo by MC1 Dominique Pineiro
Sailors assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet Band perform at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dien Dong Medical Clinic where joint service members worked with local Vietnamese to make renovations and repairs over a 10-day period in support of Pacific Partnership 2018 (PP18), May 31. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Cameron Pinske
From left to right: Navy Lt. Emily Rosenzweig, 3rd Radio Battalion chaplain, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Roy Amemiya, city managing director representing Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Her Holiness Shinso Ito, Head of Shinnyo-en, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, and Col. Stephen E. Dawson, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, light the “Light of Harmony’ at the Lantern Floating Hawaii 2018 ceremony. Photo courtesy of Shinnyo-En
Col. Joyce Merl, commander, 154th Mission Support Group, receives the 154th Communications Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Francis Shen relinquishing command of the 154 CS during a change of command ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 2. U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Orlando Corpuz
Sgt. Maj. Darryl W. Warren presents Master Chief Personnel Specialist Raina Hockenberry, from Honolulu, the gold medal in time trial cycling at the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 6. Team Navy is comprised of athletes from Navy Wounded Warrior – Safe Harbor, the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guard members, providing resources and support to their families.
U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Morgan K. Nall
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights