Ho'okele Staff | Jun 01, 2018
Tim Golden, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands lead meteorologist, gives Kekaha Elementary School students a tour of his weather station and equipment he uses to measure the weather, May 21 at PMRF, on the island of Kauai. The students assisted Golden with releasing two weather balloons. U.S. Navy photo courtesy of MC2 Omar Powell
Republic of Korea Army Gen. Byung Joo Kim, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, talks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Russ Mack, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, during an office call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 21. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Donner
Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis, meets with Indonesia Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu and members of his cabinet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 29. DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.
Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other leaders meet with Japanese Minister Itsunori Onodera and members of his cabinet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 29. DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.
The amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) arrives in Hawaii in preparation for Combat System Ship Qualification Trials, May 29. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Britney Odom
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights