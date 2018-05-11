Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | May 11, 2018
A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A Poseidon, the seventh to be delivered to Australia, arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam May 1. The 15th Wing supported the P-8 during its transition to 11 Squadron, RAAF Base Edinburgh, to replace the RAAF’s AP-3C Orion aircraft. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Quartermaster 3rd Class Jonathan Harris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), fires an M9 handgun during a live-fire exercise out in the South China Sea May 5. Halsey is currently underway with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
Lt. Gen. Stayce D. Harris, the inspector general of the Air Force, visited members of the Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam May 5, during a tour of Pacific Air Force bases. Her visit focused on face-to-face meetings with the 154th Wing Inspector General team. It also served as an opportunity for Harris to meet other members of the HIANG and learn about their unique mission to protect the citizens of Hawaii and ensure public safety in response to possible disasters. Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Pearl Harbor May 4. Milius recently departed San Diego, and officially begins its transition to Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Japan in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak
A participant competes during the Inaugural Diamond Mudder at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam May 4. The Diamond Mudder was a 7-mile team race consisting of eight obstacles ranging from buddy drags to marksmanship. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
