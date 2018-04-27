Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018
Seaman Katherina R. Pacheco handles lines aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) as the ship arrives for a scheduled port visit in Manila, Republic of the Philippines April 11. Preble is deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Photo by MC3 Morgan K. Nall
Hawaii-area Sailors and families participated in the second in a series of planned cleanups working in conjunction with State of Hawaii along Nimitz Highway in Honolulu April 13. The goal of the cleanup is to improve the conditions of the neighborhood. Photo by MC1 Corwin M. Colbert
A family member checks out equipment aboard USS Hopper, this week. The USS Hopper hosted a family cruise day, which included activities like golfing and family games. Photo courtesy of USS Hopper
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Cui, Capt. Elbert Laza, Senior Master Sgt. Maria Tailo, and Master Sgt. Cyrus Kam, along with other members of the Air Force Reserve’s 624th Regional Support Group, collect rubbish near Fort Kamehameha and along the beach April 20, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in recognition of Earth Day. Photo by Master Sgt. Theanne Herrmann
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) fire M9 handguns during a live-fire exercise in the South China Sea April 16 . Halsey is currently underway with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
