Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class John Domingo signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is currently underway with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Bremerton (SSN 698) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a six-month western Pacific deployment, April 6. Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
Chief Hospital Corpsman Huu Tran and fellow chief petty officers chant “Navy Chief, Navy Pride” prior to an observance of morning colors held aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial to celebrate the 125th birthday of the chief petty officer. Chief petty officers across the globe are taking part in a number of pride and heritage events marking the 125th birthday of the chief petty officer. The Navy created the rank of chief petty officer 125 years ago on April 1, 1893. This year’s theme is “Strength in the Mess; Forged by the Creed.” Photo by MC2 Justin R. Pacheco
Hawaii-area Sailors patrol the base for trash and debris as part of a base-wide cleanup to celebrate Earth Day. The event was held in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s “Clean It Up and Keep It Up” campaign, April 11. Photo by MC1 Corwin M. Colbert
In support of Earth Day, Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor personnel joined together to help clean up Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The base cleanup promotes cleanliness and gives us a chance to take care of our buildings. All the tenant commands on JBPHH were encouraged to get involved in the cleanup. Photo by Shannon Haney
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights