Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018
Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Fortson
Service members with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) carry transfer cases containing possible remains of U.S. military personnel during a solemn movement at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 15. The contents of the transfer cases will be examined by forensic anthropologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.
Photo by MC3 Morgan K. Nall
Ensign Grace E. Pruden leads a yoga class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Arabian Gulf, March 17. Preble is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
Photo by MC2 Nancy C. diBenedetto
The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton for a namesake visit, March 16. The boat is visiting Olympia to perform community relations projects and tour the capital.
Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) fight a simulated fire during a crash and salvage drill. Halsey is deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
Photo by MC2 Justin R. Pacheco
Pacific Fleet’s Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists pose for a photograph with Adm. Scott H. Swift, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Honea, left. The SOY finalists are participating in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around historic Pearl Harbor.
