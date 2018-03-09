Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 09, 2018
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during its transit in support of Pacific Partnership 2018 (PP18), March 3. PP18’s mission is to work collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase stability and security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships across the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. Pacific Partnership, now in its 13th iteration, is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Photo by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak
Boatswain’s 2nd Class John Domingo signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the Battle Cats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 25. Halsey is deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
Photo by MC3 Nicholas Burgains
Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen fire M-4 carbines during weapons qualification Feb. 14, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The 132d Security Forces CATM team oversaw the weapons training and qualification for deploying Hawaii Airmen.
Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael J. Kelly
Tech. Sgt. Rachel Albee, 132d Wing Emergency Management (EM), instructs Hawaii Airmen about proper decontamination tactics Feb. 13, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The 132d EM trained approximately 466 active duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen. Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael J. Kelly
Senior leaders from Vietnam greet leaders from U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, and the Carl Vinson Strike Group, during a welcome ceremony in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5. The Carl Vinson Strike Group is in the western Pacific as part of a regularly scheduled deployment. Rear Adm. John Fuller, second from right, is a former Navy Region Hawaii commander. He is currently the Carl Vinson strike group commander. Photo by MC3 Devin M. Monroe
