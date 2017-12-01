Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 01, 2017
The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) arrives in Pearl Harbor Nov. 25 for a final port call on its voyage back to homeport San Diego. During the 18-month deployment, Coronado conducted exercises with 16 regional partner nations, participated in 11 multilateral and bilateral exercises, and made 10 strategic port visits across the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. Coronado’s 14 months in the Asia Pacific included coordinated counter-piracy operations with the Philippine Navy in the Sulu Sea; inaugural port visits to Cam Ranh, Vietnam and Lumut, Malaysia; and other operations.
Photo by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak
Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Air Forces Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswag is briefed by an F-22 Raptor pilot during a visit to the Pacific Air Forces Headquarters Nov. 17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy hosted Johm to discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership between their two air forces. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders
Cmdr. Neil J. Steinhagen, commanding officer of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), is greeted by his wife on the pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after arriving from a change of homeport from Groton, Connecticut, Nov. 22. USS Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class nuclear submarine and the 5th Virginia-class submarine homeported in Pearl Harbor. Photo by MC2 Shaun Griffin
U.S. Navy Sailors stand at the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), as the ship prepares to moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security.
Photo by MC3 Cole Schroeder
Rosalinda Dupitas serves a special meal to service members and their families during Thanksgiving Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Silver Dolphin Bistro, Nov. 22. Dupitas has been serving patrons in the region for more than 48 years. Photo by CSC(SW) Joven C. Banayat
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights