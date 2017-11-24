Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017
Service members and their families participate in the Navy Wounded Warrior “Road to Recovery” Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 18. Navy Wounded Warrior’s mission is to honor and empower service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound.
Photo by MC2 Somers T. Steelman
Tech. Sgt. Daniel Arrez, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Worrell, and Staff Sgt. Byron Patrick, from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron, secure a shipping container for the pallet build-up competition during the Hickam Port Dawg Challenge, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 17. The aerial port community hosts the challenge every year to promote professionalism, and demonstrate air and space expeditionary force capabilities. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
The Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5. Michael Murphy is participating in a sustainment training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Photo by MCSN Jasen Morenogarcia
Service members from the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight perform a litter carry during the combat fitness challenge portion of the Hickam Port Dawg Challenge, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 17. The aerial port community hosts a Port Dawg Challenge every year to promote professionalism, and demonstrate air and space expeditionary force capabilities. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112), front, and the Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105), second, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), third, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), rear, transit the western Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12. Photo by MC1 Michael Russell
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights