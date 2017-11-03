Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 03, 2017
A C-17 flown by the Hawaii Air National Guard drops a pallet of supplies during a training event as part of Southern Strike 18 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Oct. 25. The exercise features air-to-air, air-to-ground, maritime and special operation forces training events.
Photo by Spc. Christopher Shannon
Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Diamond Douglas-Swails signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 as it prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), Oct. 28. Preble is currently deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, conducting maritime security, forward presence and theater security operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Photo by MCSN Morgan K. Nall
Sailors from Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) participate in base-wide cleaning efforts around the JBPHH installation, Nov. 1. Photo by MC1 Corwin Colbert
A pilot assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, taxis an F-35 Lightning II, from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 30. The F-35A deployed under U.S. Pacific Command’s theater security package program, which has been in operation since 2004. This long-planned deployment is designed to demonstrate the continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the region. Photo by Tech Sgt. Heather Redman
From right to left, The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), and the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) conduct a replenishment-atsea, Oct. 27. Theodore Roosevelt is underway for a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.
Photo by MC3 Austin R. Clayton
