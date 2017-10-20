Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Retired Rear Adm. Frank Throp, retired Capt. J. Phillip London, retired Vice Adm. Carol Pottenger and Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, dedicate the Lone Sailor statue at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on the Navy’s 242nd birthday. The dedication was presented by Navy Region Hawaii, The Navy Memorial Foundation, and National Park Service. The Lone Sailor statue is the iconic symbol representing the U.S. Navy Memorial’s mission to honor, recognize, and celebrate the men and women of the U.S. Navy. Photo by MC2 Somers Steelman
U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Gen. Koji Yamasaki, Chief of Staff, during an office call Oct. 12 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The partnership and coordination between the U.S. and Japan continues to demonstrate both countries efforts to maintaining regional stability and security. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders
Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Rodolfo Melo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), handles line as the ship departs Hong Kong, Oct. 6. Chafee is part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet and U.S. Naval Surface Forces, which is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a deployment. Photo by MC1 Benjamin A. Lewis
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam personnel and panel members from the National Disability Employment Awareness Month observance participate in a cake cutting at the Silver Dolphin Bistro Galley, Oct. 18. From left to right, MA1 Jennifer Andrews, Fitha Dahana-Ellis, Ron Wuestefeld, Jennifer Patricio, Scott Hedrick, Gail Kawatani, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Andrews, superintendent, 647th Air Base Group. Photo by Shannon Haney
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s base leadership meet with the staff of Silver Dolphin Bistro galley on Oct. 13 to present them with a Commander, Navy Installation Command’s Five-Star Accreditation award. In order to receive this elite award, the galley had to demonstrate the ability to exceed established standards in all areas of daily operations, customer service, food service management, safety and sanitation as well as “total commitment to excellence, every meal, every day.” Photo courtesy of Silver Dolphin Bistro