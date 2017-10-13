Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017
Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jonathan Graves, from Hanover Park, Illinois, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), sprays the corrosive saltwater off Chafee during a freshwater wash down in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Chafee is part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet and U.S. Naval Surface Forces, currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility on a routine scheduled deployment. The forces of both fleets complement one another across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific. Photo by MC1 Benjamin A. Lewis
Brig. General Gregory S. Woodrow, 154th Wing commander, briefs Hawaii Gov. David Ige about the missions a Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, which left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 2 heading to Puerto Rico as part of the Hurricane Maria relief effort. The C-17, carrying two flight crews and maintenance personnel (18 Airmen in total) will initially stage at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, from where they will transport relief supplies to Puerto Rico. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson
Capt. Jeff Bernard, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) (center in photo) participates in an Oct. 4 walk-through of the Honolulu Authority Rapid Transportation (HART) facility in Waipahu. Bernard was part of a group of military leaders from JBPHH as well as Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command invited to see the ongoing progress of the HART project. Photo by Russell Yamanoha
Volunteers from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii JB4 and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 1st Lieutenant cut back trees, brush and other vegetation from Kolekole Pass bridge and observation lookout, Oct. 6. Photo by Brian Wong
The Logistic Support Vessel, CW3 Harold A. Clinger (LSV-2) and crewmembers of the 605th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command pull into harbor and prepare to set sail for a waterborne gunnery mission from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 4. Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Parrish
