Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 06, 2017
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman. Master Sgt. Gregorio Posada, Pacific Air Forces commander’s action group, answers questions in a first grade class at Hickam Elementary School, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27. Volunteers organized a variety of events for the students in support of Hispanic Heritage Month. It is observed from Sept. 15 Oct. 15 to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Photo by MC1 Daniel Hinton. Friends and families look on as Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN-721) makes its homecoming arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 28, after completing a change of homeport from Guam.
Photo by MC3 Justin R. Pacheco. Seaman Recruit Jessika Delagado, left, and Electronics Technician Seaman Mark Hefti post for morning colors detail in front of the ensign, at half-mast, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy flew the ensign at half-mast in honor of the recent Las Vegas shooting victims.
Photo by MC1 Benjamin A. Lewis. Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) haul in line during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8), Sept. 27. Chafee is part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet and U.S. Naval Surface Forces, which are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a routine scheduled deployment.
Photo by MC1 Daniel Hinton. A Sailor assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) greets his loved one after the boat’s arrival at its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after completing a change of homeport from Naval Base Guam. Chicago’s ability to support a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance has made it one of the most capable submarines in the world.
