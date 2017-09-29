Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017
A C-17 Globemaster III and four F-22 Raptors fly in formation over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 26. The five-ship fly-over was in support of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium.
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
A C-17 Globemaster III and four F-22 Raptors fly together above the Freedom Tower in support of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 26. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Thomas Hedgpeth, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), assists Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Aveanna Cash with loading a M240B machine gun. Chafee is part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet and U.S. Naval Surface Forces and is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility on a routine scheduled deployment. Photo by MC1 Benjamin A. Lewis
U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with Air Marshal Leo Davies, Royal Australian Air Force chief; Gen. Yoshiyuki Sugiyama, Japan Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff; and Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina, Philippine Air Force commanding general, prior to the official start of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium to discuss improving military-military relationships at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 25. See story on page A-3. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas
A Resiliency 5K Run is held near Hickam Fitness Center, Sept. 23 in recognition of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. The run featured an informational fair to increase awareness of resiliency activities and services available at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Photo by MC1 Corwin Colbert
