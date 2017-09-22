Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017
Military leaders and guests pause during the presentation of colors at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl), Sept. 15. POW/MIA Recognition Day, first established in 1979 through a proclamation from former President Jimmy Carter, is an observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Bruch
Emily Stone, wife of Pearl Harbor survivor U.S. Navy Chief Machinist’s Mate Melvin Stone, pictured, attends an ash-scattering ceremony in his honor at the USS Utah Memorial on Ford Island. Stone was stationed aboard the destroyer tender USS Dobbin (AD-3) during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His ashes joined the remains of Sailors still aboard USS Utah, which was sunk during the 1941 attack. Photo by MC3 Justin R. Pacheco
A Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay, arrived on scene at 3:55 p.m, and safely hoisted a 72-year-old man aboard Sept. 13. The man was delivered to awaiting emergency medical services at Kahului Medical Center on Maui. Photo by U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific.
Staff Sgt. Patrick Gorski, Pacific Air Forces client systems technician, stands sentinel post at Atterbury Circle with the POW/MIA flag, Sept. 13, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Airmen stood sentinel post as part of the POW/MIA week ceremonies to honor those who have not returned home. Photo by Senior Airman Michael Reeves Jr.
U.S. service members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 14, in honor of those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.
Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose H. Rodriguez Guzman
