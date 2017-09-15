Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Commander Navy Region Hawaii and Commander Pacific Fleet chief petty officers and selectees hold a ceremony, Sept. 11, honoring lives lost and the women and men who volunteered in rescue operations following the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on 9/11. The group also observed colors before the ceremony. Photo by MC1 Corwin Colbert
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arlinda Haliti, a medical technician assigned to the 15th Medical Operations Squadron, briefs Vietnamese nursing student volunteers on the proper procedures for taking blood pressure readings at a health services outreach site during Pacific Angel (PACANGEL) 17-2 in Tam Ky, Vietnam, Sept. 11. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas
Sailors prepare the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) for return from a six-month deployment, Sept. 8. Cheyenne is the 62nd and last Los Angeles-class attack submarine. Photo by MC2 Shaun Griffin
Tech. Sgt. Noah Raymond, recon team leader, 93rd CST, Hawaii National Guard and Army Sgt. AJ Paulino, CBRNE specialist, 94th CST, Guam National Guard make final checks and preparations before entering a simulated hot zone during Kauai County Exercise 2017, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Aug. 29. Photo by Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz
Hawaii Air National Guard members from the 204th Airlift Squadron return from a Hurricane Harvey relief mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 10. The mission involved the tactical airdrop of generators, a mobile hospital and an ambulance among a long list of relief supplies. Photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco
