Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017
Members of USS Missouri Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy Class 016 strip and clean the old decks of the USS Missouri at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, Aug. 23. The CPO Legacy Academy is a six-day course in which the chief petty officers and selectees live aboard The USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and participate in preservation activities, leadership training, and reenact scenarios. Photo by MC2 Somers T. Steelman
Governor of Hawaii, David Y. Ige, visited with a Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, before they departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 1 as part of the nation’s Hurricane Harvey relief effort. The flightcrew initially flew to Tennessee, where they transported relief supplies to the hurricane-damaged areas around Houston, Texas. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alison Bruce-Maldonado
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard talks with outgoing USS Hopper (DDG 70) Cmdr. Robert J.D. Gainey during the Hopper change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 1. Gainey relinquished command to Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Tamulevich. Tamulevich previously served as executive officer of Hopper and Gainey will be reporting to U.S., Pacific Command at Camp Smith, Hawaii. Gabbard oversaw the transfer of command. Photo courtesy of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
USS Missouri Chief Petty Officer Legacy Academy Class 016 members perform Anchors Away aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at JBPHH, Aug. 23. The CPO Legacy Academy is a six-day course in which the chief petty officers and selectees live aboard The USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and participate in preservation activities, leadership training and reenactment scenarios. Photo by MC2 Somers T. Steelman
Senior Airman Ryan Ang, Air Force Reserve’s 624th Civil Engineer Squadron, applies tile grout for a 4,500-square-foot lanai at Bellows Air Force Station, Aug. 25. Photo by Master Sgt. Theanne Herrmann
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights