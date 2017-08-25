Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017
A runner carries the U.S. flag during the 11th Annual Hickam Half Marathon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 19. The yearly event is hosted by the Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation office to promote fitness and health. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) handle lines during a connected replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9), Aug. 16. Halsey is currently underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. Photo by MCSN Nicholas Burgains
U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Lee, of Mililani, air transportation specialist for the Air Force Reserve’s 48th Aerial Port Squadron, installs a pallet spacer to build a pallet-train at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 17. The 48th APS provides expertise in all areas of air terminal operations to include aircraft loading, cargo processing and inspecting, passenger services, aircraft fleet services and aerial port command and control. Photo by Master Sgt. Theanne Herrmann
Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Luis Navarrodiaz, left, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Iris Valesmendez, right, lead Sea Hawk Cadets in marching formation during Operation Hele On, Aug. 18. Operation Hele On is a Military & Family Support Center program where military children have a chance to better understand what many of their active duty parents face by becoming a military member for a day. Photo by MC3 Justin R. Pacheco
The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) participates in a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Preble is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Photo by MCSN Morgan K. Nall
