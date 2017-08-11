Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017
Members of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) security force team and the Honolulu Police Department, participate in an active shooter drill for the force protection exercise Citadel Pacific, Aug 3. The annual exercise is performed to enhance training, readiness and capability of Navy and multi-agency security forces to respond to threats to installations, commands and units. Photo by MC2 Gabrielle Joyner
A C-17 Globemaster III from the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, takes off during Exercise Mobility Guardian, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 2. More than 3,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and international partners converged on the state of Washington in support of Mobility Guardian. The exercise is intended to test the abilities of the Mobility Air Forces to execute rapid global mobility missions in dynamic contested environments.
Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracie I. Lee
Senior Chief Electronics Technician Jeffrey Drew, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), talks to a group of visitors while giving a tour of the ship during Seattle’s Seafair Fleet Week, Aug. 3. Seafair Fleet Week is an annual celebration of the sea services where Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members from visiting U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships and ships from Canada make the city a port of call. Photo by MC2 Gregory A. Harden II
Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck, Aug. 2. Halsey is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
Photo by MCSN Nicholas Burgains
Air Force Col. Clifford Zdanowicz, a dentist assigned to the 624th Aerospace Medical Flight, Air Force Reserve Command, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, works on pulling a tooth during a dental procedure as part of the Smoky Mountain Innovative Readiness Training mission at Hayesville, North Carolina, Aug. 2. Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Campbell
