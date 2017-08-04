Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017
Sgt. Marvin Francis, a watercraft operator with the 548th Transportation Detachment, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, currently controlled by the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), scans the horizon. Francis was aboard the USAV “SP4 James A. Loux” (LSV-6), a U.S. Army logistics support vessel, during a trilateral exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 25.
Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton T. Smith
Retired Senior Master Sgt. Wesley Edminston’s family takes turns spreading his ashes on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 19. According to his family, the flightline on Hickam was Edminston’s favorite place on earth. Edminston was stationed at Hickam from 1978-1984. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class David Loofbourow, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit One (MDSU 1) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, provides dive training to Honduran military members on a beach at Base Naval de Puerto Castilla (a Honduran naval base) before a dive during Southern Partnership Station 17, July 28. Photo by Sgt. Crystal Madriz
Families attended the USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) homecoming sign-making event at Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange, July 29. Photo by Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange
Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) submarine JS Zuiryu (SS 505) prepare the submarine to moor to the pier following its arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 31.
Photo by MC2 Shaun Griffin
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights