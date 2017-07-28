Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 28, 2017
USS Chafee (DDG 90) shoots the Mk 45 Mod 4, 5-inch/62-caliber lightweight gun while participating in a sinking exercise (SINKEX) of a decommissioned Peruvian vessel. Chafee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility in support of UNITAS 2017. Photo by MC2 Michael Hendricks
Fire Controlman 3rd Class Aubrey Henderson, assigned to USS Chafee (DDG 90), climbs down the pilot’s ladder into a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during boat operations, July 22. Chafee is deployed to the U.S. 4th area of responsibility in support of UNITAS 2017. UNITAS is an annual exercise that focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise throughout the exercise. Photo by MC2 Michael Hendricks
Axton Ching, Civil Air Patrol cadet, carries a fire hose with Senior Airman Louie Saiz, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, during a Civil Air Patrol visit to the 15th Wing as part of their encampment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 14. Encampment is a week-long program, during which cadets are immersed into a modified Air Force basic training environment. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Members of the 15th Wing train on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear readiness during a readiness exercise, at Base X at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 6. CBRNE training is a requirement for deployment preparation. The training teaches service members how to operate in a chemical environment. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam July 22 for its final port call during its scheduled deployment to the western Pacific. Dewey is deployed in support of maritime security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and is operating under the command and control of U.S. 3rd Fleet. Photo by MC2 Somers Steelman
