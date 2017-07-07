Ho'okele Staff | Jul 07, 2017
Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks during a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka honoring the seven Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) who were killed in a collision at sea. Photo by MC2 Raymond D. Diaz III
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Capalad, deputy fire chief with the 647th Civil Engineering Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, teaches different methods of removing or transporting a victim away from a hazardous situation to local Filipino first responders during Pacific Angel 2017 in Northern Cebu Province, Philippines, June 24. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik
The Coast Guard and local authorities wrap up a busy Fourth of July holiday handling multiple incidents off Waikiki, July 4. Coast Guard crews partnering with Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services and the Honolulu Police Department, rescued more than 30 persons in the water.
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Keith Ito
Children enjoy adding color to a giant “Freedom Fest” coloring board during the Pacific Missile Range Facility “America’s Most West Freedom Fest,” July 3. Photo by Robert Purdy
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights