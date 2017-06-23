Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 23, 2017
Airmen and civilians welcome the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship prepares to pull into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, June 14.
Photo by MC3 Tom Tonthat
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), right, and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), left, and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) transit the Pacific Ocean.
Photo by MC2 Sean M. Castellano
An AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) provides air support to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) during a simulated straits transit, June 5. Photo by MC1 Joseph M. Buliavac
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honor Guard prepares to post colors during the Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron change of command ceremony, June 9. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) render honors to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) as they pull into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, June 13. Photo by MC3 Kelsey L. Adams
