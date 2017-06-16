Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 16, 2017
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Karene Pouesi paints a mural of Lt. Michael Murphy on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) in the western Pacific, June 9. Photo by MC3 Danny Kelley
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, right, Pacific Air Forces vice commander, is greeted by Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, moments after his C-17 fini-flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12. With Dillon’s retirement approaching, the fini-flight is the capstone event in his flying career.
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Chan
An F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron, lands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 13. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force’s 5th generation fighter aircraft. Its combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Sailors handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) at the Sea of Japan, June 3. Photo by MC3 Matt Brown
Capt. Jeff Bernard, the new commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, speaks to guests during the official change of command ceremony at Kilo Pier, June 15. Photo by David D. Underwood, Jr.
