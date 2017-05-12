Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017
The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) fires at an unmanned aerial vehicle during a Group Sail training unit exercise (GRUSL) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) in the Pacific Ocean, May 7. Photo by Ensign Justin Villasenor
A student from West Homer Elementary School tries on a kevlar helmet, while on the bridge of USS Hopper (DDG 70), May 1. Hopper hosted public tours during a scheduled port visit in Homer, Alaska, prior to its participation in Northern Edge 2017. Photo by MC3 Joseph Montemarano
U.S. and Philippine service members apply plaster to a classroom at Malitbog Elementary School in Tapaz, Philippines, May 1, as part of a humanitarian civic action project for Balikatan 2017. The U.S. Soldiers are with 230th Engineer Company, Hawaii Army National Guard and the Philippine Soldiers are with 53rd Engineer Brigade. Photo by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas
An honor guard detail made up of members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) transport a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, May 8. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification. Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ferrante
Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alvin Vinarao fires a shot line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during a replenishment-atsea with USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) in the Philippine Sea, April 24. Photo by MC3 Danny Kelley
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights