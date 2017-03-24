Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017
Navy Sailors take the Navy-wide E4 exam at the Sub base Gym at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Corwin M. Colbert
JBPHH Command Master Chief Allen Keller and Legalman 2nd Class Alec Jacobs, Defense Service Office Pacific Branch Pearl Harbor, hold signs reminding people to drive safe prior to the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 17. The joint effort was held in three locations on JBPHH by the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) and Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD). U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Eliser Paclob, center, from Waipahu, leads air department Sailors and Marines, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Jeanette Mullinax
Eighteen staff officers from U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) and its Hawaii-based subordinate commands graduate from the first PACOM satellite course for Joint Professional Military Education Phase II, March 16.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Miranda
A search-and-rescue swimmer saves a simulated casualty off the shores of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 15. The Sailors conducted the exercise to better prepare for future deployments.
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Kirk
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights