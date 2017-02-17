Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017
U.S. Marines assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) carry a transfer case containing possible remains of an unidentified U.S. Marine from the battle at Tarawa during a dignified transfer ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 10. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Falk
Members of USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) conduct routine operations at sea while hosting business executives Jan. 18. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Daniel Hinton
Lt. Cmdr. Clarence Bradley, deputy security officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, receives a Good Neighbor award on behalf of Commander, Navy Region Hawaii from the City and County (C&C) of Honolulu. The award was presented by Ross Sasamura, director and chief engineer at C & C of Honolulu Facility Maintenance, and Board of Water Supply Board of Directors member. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Jeff Troutman
U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Ben Tailo, left, and his wife, Master Sgt. Maria Tailo, take a selfie with Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Du, of Walnut, California, after his retirement ceremony at the Historic Hickam Officers Club, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 11. Du spent more than two years as the senior enlisted leader for the 624th Regional Support Group. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Theanne Herrmann
Olivia DeCosta, of Honolulu, recites the oath of enlistment from U.S. Air Force Maj. Johnny Villena, air battle manager, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron (AACS), Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma aboard an E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 31. The 970th AACS crew is on-island participating in the 2017 Sentry Aloha exercise, hosted by the Hawaii Air National Guard. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Theanne Herrmann
