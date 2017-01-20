Ho'okele Staff | Jan 20, 2017
Sailors from the Pacific Fleet Band participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade in Waikiki, Jan. 16. The parade, which ran from Magic Island at Ala Moana U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong
Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Curtis Addleman, Joint Center for Culinary Excellence, discusses the changes to the Enlisted Aide program following the revision of the DoD Instruction 1315.09, Utilization of Enlisted Aides on Personal Staffs of General and Flag Officers, in historic quarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 18. U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney
Tech. Sgt. Geofrey Erese, Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment non-commission officer-in-charge, unchains a hard-sided shelter shortly after arriving at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 14. Erese is a Hawaii Air National Guardsman deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the U.S. and Philippine Air Forces. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart
Maj. Gen. Garrett Harencak, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, speaks during the opening of the Air Force’s newest recruiting station in Aiea, Jan. 17.
U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Britney Duesler
USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sean O’Hara from Wooster, Ohio wishes his family farewell as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Jan. 13. U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Britney Duesler
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights