Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017
Ship’s Serviceman 2nd Class Lynee Jackson, from Honolulu, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Coleman Johnson, from Lincoln, Nebraska, pass the flame during the Christmas Eve candlelight service held on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during deployment at the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 24.
U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Larry S. Carlson
Friends, families and colleagues look on during a change of command ceremony for Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 6. Capt. Andrew Hertel relieved Capt. Michael Martin as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Daniel Hinton
Morgan Roberts, a student from Radford High School, reads her poem, “Our Service Applaud,” Jan. 9 at the Military and Family Support Center (MFSC). Roberts is the winner of the inaugural Military Family, MFSC Creative Arts Contest. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz
Friends, families and colleagues look on during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron 1 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 5. Capt. Richard Seif relieved Capt. Timothy Rexrode as commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 1. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Daniel Hinton
Army’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division “Warrior Brigade” walk back to Majors Bay at the end of their senior non-commissioned officer’s physical training exercise at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Barking Sands, Kauai, Dec. 6. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Omar Powell
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights