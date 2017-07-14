Ho'okele Staff | Jul 14, 2017

JULY 19 — An autograph session and meet-and-greet with former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Hickam Commissary. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii. com.

OPERATION HELE ON VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MOCK DEPLOYMENT

NOW —Volunteers are needed for Operation Hele On, a mock deployment for children. The event will be held Aug. 18 at Bloch Arena. Volunteers are needed for the following positions: registration table, trained medics, general floaters, team leads, set up and tear down, food tables, recruit division commanders/training instructors E-6 and up, photographers and more. A mandatory training session prior to the event is planned. FMI: 474-1999 or email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS FOR TEENS

JULY 17 — A class on healthy relationships for teens will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

JULY 17 — A class called Parents: Your Teens and Dating will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVE

JULY 18 — Armed Services Blood Program drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickam Exchange next to the registers. FMI: 433-6148 or email Michele.Lele.civ@mail.mil.

CONSUMER AWARENESS AND INSURANCE

JULY 18 — A financial class focusing on consumer awareness about insurance will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center at Wahiawa Annex. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

JULY 18-19 — The two-day Million Dollar Sailor/Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to will learn about proper budgeting techniques and all aspects of finances. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

JULY 19 — A class on writing civilian resumes will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is geared towards private sector resumes as opposed to federal resumes for civil service. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

JULY 19 — A class for new and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EARNING SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

JULY 19 — A class on ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AIR FORCE SPOUSE 101: HEARTLINK

JULY 20 — The Air Force Spouse 101: Heartlink program will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class is for those who are a new Air Force Spouse, about to become one, or have been one for a while but still have questions about the Air Force way of life. The event will include a complimentary lunch. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CAR-BUYING STRATEGIES

JULY 20 — A class on car-buying strategies will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Thinking of buying a car? Don’t get taken for a ride! Participants can learn how to negotiate and determine what they can afford, plan for various expenditures of a car, learn about trade-ins, discounts and financing, high-pressure sales tactics and tricks to watch out for, and education on financing a new or used car. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EFMP COMMAND POC TRAINING JULY 20 — Training for newly designated Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) points of contact only will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Contact the EFMP liaison for more information. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

JULY 20 — A suicide prevention awareness class will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

JULY 21 — A workshop on conflict management will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

JULY 21 — Volunteers are needed to help distribute food to low-income families at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes. FMI: email CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@ navy.mil.

JUMPING JACK CHALLENGE

JULY 22 — The second annual free Jumping Jack Challenge will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) mall. The event is for children ages 12 and under of authorized patrons. Each participant will receive a certificate indicating the number of jumping jacks completed and a chance to win a $100 NEX gift card. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie.Lau@ nexweb.org.

RAPUNZEL CHILDREN’S CAMP

JULY 24-29 — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will host a free week-long camp for children at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The camp will end with a production of Rapunzel. They will host open auditions for children in first through 12th grade. FMI 449-3354 or www.greatlfehawaii.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMELIA

JULY 24 — A birthday celebration to honor Amelia Earhart will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Visitors can have free cake and juice, while looking at the museum’s “Amelia Earhart in Hawaii” photo exhibit. Admission will be free to families with at least one person dressed in Amelia Earhart or historical aviation attire. FMI: 441-1000 or pacificaviationmuseum.org.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Dunkirk

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JULY 14

7:00 PM• The Mummy (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 15

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (G)

7:00 PM • Advance screening of Dunkirk (PG-13). The movie is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the Sharkey Theater ticket booth at 5:30 pm. Active duty military ID card holders may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense card holders may receive two tickets.

SUNDAY — JULY 16

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (3-D) (G)

4:40 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

6:40 PM • The Mummy (PG-13) THURSDAY — JULY 20

7:00 PM • All Eyez On Me (R)

