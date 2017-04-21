Pearl Harbor-Hickam Community Calendar – April

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

EARTH DAY AT NEX

APRIL 21 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX), Joint Base and other Earth Day partners will welcome all authorized patrons to join in “thinking green” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at the NEX mall second floor. There will be eco-friendly demonstrations, information booths about creating a greener future, Earth Day kids’ games and earth-friendly products. FMI: 423-3274.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE

APRIL 24 — A Holocaust Remembrance special observance event will be held at 11 a.m. at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Building 1514, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The theme is “Learning from the Holocaust: The Strength of the Human Spirit.”

APRIL 22 — A free Earth Day celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Hickam Harbor. The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation event will feature food trucks, a bounce house for the kids, information booths and other activities for the entire family to learn about caring for the land and water. FMI: 449-5215.



TIME MANAGEMENT

APRIL 24 — A time management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PART-TIME MONEY MAKING

APRIL 24 — A class on part-time money making will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will focus on opportunities to earn extra income, including flexible, part-time and/or remote work. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SELF-CARE AND PARENTING

APRIL 24-27 — A series of evening classes on self-care and parenting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The classes are designed to improve communication, resolve conflict peacefully, create a balance between work and personal life and to highlight self-care and its role in positive parenting. Attendance at all classes in the series is encouraged. However, each class will provide information. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

APRIL 25 — A class on anger management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FORD ISLAND BRIDGE CLOSURE

APRIL 26 — All lanes of the Ford Island Bridge will be closed from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for operations and periodic maintenance. All motorists and pedestrians should plan accordingly. The small craft gate must be closed during the bridge opening to minimize collision hazard. Boat traffic under the causeway will also be denied during this exercise.

STORY TIME

APRIL 26 — A story time in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. In partnership with the JBPHH Library, Joint Base Military and Family Support Center representatives will read a story and complete a fun activity to help spread awareness within families. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

LUNCH AND LEARN

APRIL 27 — Lunch and Learn for Navy Region Hawaii, a free nutrition class, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Navy Region Hawaii main conference room, building 150, third floor. The class will be presented by Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, Health Promotion. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. An optional sign-up for the Resting Metabolic Rate Test (RMR) appointments will be available after the class. To sign-up, email your full name, organization code and phone number to Lloyd Sueyoshi at lloyd.sueyoshi.ctr@navy. mil. FMI: 471-0283.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY

APRIL 27 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Medical Building. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAFETALK

APRIL 28 — A “safeTALK” suicide prevention class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect that person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

APRIL 28 — A Honolulu Community Action Program volunteer opportunity will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. It consists of helping distribute food for a low-income housing area. Participants should wear closed toed shoes and comfortable clothing. FMI: UT1 Franklyn Vasquez at franklyn.vasquez@navy.mil or alyssa.crowder@navy.mil

BIKE PATH CLEANUP

APRIL 29 — In celebration of Earth Month, a Pearl Harbor Bike Path cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers should meet at Neal Blaisdell Park to help pick up debris. The event is hosted by the City and County of Honolulu in partnership with the Navy, Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific and the Environmental Outreach Office. Volunteers need to be 12 years of age or older to participate in the event. Minors need to bring a parent-or guardian-signed waiver. FMI: 768-4319.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

A team of scientists aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life form, that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 21

7:00 PM • Life (R)

SATURDAY — APRIL 22

2:30 PM • Beauty and the Beast (PG)

5:00 PM • Power Rangers (PG-13)

7:30 PM • Logan (R)

SUNDAY — APRIL 23

2:30 PM • Beauty and the Beast (3-D) (PG)

5:00 PM • Kong: Skull Island (PG-13)

7:30 PM • Life (R)

THURSDAY — APRIL 27

7:00 PM • Power Rangers (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 21

7:00 PM • Power Rangers (PG-13)

SATURDAY — APRIL 22

3 PM • Power Rangers (PG-13)

6 PM • Beauty and the Beast (PG)

SUNDAY — APRIL 23

3 PM • Beauty and the Beast (PG)

THURSDAY — APRIL 27

7 PM • Kong: Skull Island (PG-13)