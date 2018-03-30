PCP hangs on for must-win game over Missouri

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

With the playoffs looming ever so close, Pearl City Peninsula (PCP) needed to defeat USS Missouri (SSN 780), the top team in the Afloat Division, to keep their post-season hopes alive.

In a game where the score was tied several times from the opening buzzer until the closing, PCP finished off the previously unbeaten Missouri, 55-53, March 24 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to keep its postseason bid alive.

With the win, PCP evened its record at 3-3, while Missouri lost for the first time and fell to 3-1.

“Really, we just want to take it one game at a time,” said PCP top-scorer Bryan Mason, who is a military family member. “Everybody knew what we were getting into today. Honestly, we just came and played our best game.”

Things got out to a slow start with PCP scoring only four points and Missouri guard Logistics Specialist (Submarines) 3rd Class Daryl Robinson hitting the team’s first basket at the 13:25 mark in the first half.

From that point, things began to heat up. When Robinson connected on his second trey, which was followed by a basket in the lane by Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jack Bowman, Missouri had its first lead of the game at 13-12.

Mason came back with a basket to reclaim the lead for PCP, but Missouri scored the next two baskets to take a 17-14 lead, only to have the game tied again on a trey by Spc. Andrew Freeman.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Rodriguez got hot and helped Missouri take a 25-20 lead at halftime.

Rodriguez opened the second half with a basket to give Missouri its biggest lead of the game at seven, but that’s when PCP started to come back.

Less than two minutes later, a basket and a free throw by Freeman completed a 7-0 run by PCP that tied the game up at 27-27 with 17:11 on the clock.

“We just started playing our game,” Mason said. “The starters that we have out there, that’s a good five. We come out, we play hard and keep it going.”

The back-and-forth battle only heated up from there, as neither team wanted to give up the upper hand.

A three-ball by Mason put PCP up by four at 42-38 with 6:56 remaining in the game, but Robinson answered with a trey of his own to cut the lead down to one.

Two more baskets by Missouri gave it a three-point lead, but back-to-back treys by Mason switched the three-point lead in favor of PCP.

“I just feel like my teammates trust me to make the shot, so I just made the shot,” said Mason about his clutch shooting in the closing minutes of the game. “I can’t be more happy.”

After knocking down the two treys, Mason still wasn’t done with his last-minute heroics and came through in the clutch one final time to seal the win.

Missouri took the lead at 51-50 with 1:15 on the clock on a drive to the basket by Rodriguez and kept the one-point lead at 53-52 with 12 seconds to go in the game.

On the inbounds, PCP appeared to have come up short on a missed shot, but Mason was right on the spot to pick up the loose ball and convert a basket on a lay-up that put PCP up for good a 54-53.

Mason led all scorers with 23 points, teammate Freeman added 16 and Rodriguez topped all Missouri players with 21 points.

For Mason and his team mates, the win proves that they are good enough to defeat any team in the division and come playoff time, PCP just might be the dark-horse team that surprises everyone.

“We’re like Loyola-Chicago,” said Mason as he compared PCP to the NCAA Cinderella team that made it to the 2018 Final Four. “Everybody needs to play their respective roles and get the “W.”