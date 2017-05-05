Patrons win at leisure, travel showcase

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Story and photos by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Information, Tickets and Travel department (ITT) held its annual Leisure and Travel Showcase, April 29.

More than 1,000 patrons stopped by the event at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Mall Courtyard.

It was a way for patrons to learn about offerings and attractions on Oahu, the neighbor islands and the mainland.

The tent included more than 40 vendors, including Germaine’s Luau, Makani Catamaran, Atlantis Cruises, Hard Rock Café, Shen Yun, Ramada Hotel, E Noa Corporation, MWR’s Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center, Navy Getaways Barbers Point Beach Cottages and others. The vendors shared information about their activities and programs, but were not there to sell anything. Patrons weren’t pressured to purchase anything during the showcase. If, after talking to the vendors, they were interested in booking or purchasing something, the NEX ITT Office was open right around the corner.

Live music was provided throughout the event by a variety of groups.

Patrons who attended the showcase had a chance to win one of the prizes provided by the vendors. The grand prize giveaway was a complete Las Vegas package for one adult, provided by Vacations Hawaii. The runner up prize was a round trip from Hawaii to Manila for one adult, courtesy of Philippine Airlines.