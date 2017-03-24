Patrons get peek into creative world of arts and crafts

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

From the creative to the curious, hundreds visited the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts & Crafts Center for the annual Spring Open House, March 11.

The event takes place every spring in celebration of National Craft Month. The center hosts the day to show customers the wide variety of classes, activities and services available for kids, teens and adults.

Attendees could visit the five shops within the center and learn more about what skills can be learned, which custom services are available and more. Specials in the sales store attracted crafters of all types, while others saw demonstrations from the wood shop, pottery and others. In between, customers could enjoy free hot dogs and drinks.

The most popular section by far was the make-n-take, where kids and adults got to do various mini arts and crafts projects for free.

“We have nine make-n-take stations and those have been busy all day,” said Donna Sommer, Arts & Crafts Center director. The stations gave kids the chance to color, glue and create little pieces of art they could take home.

While at the open house, customers got to hear about the various upcoming classes at the center as well as the slate of events on the calendar. Sommer said that customers can look forward to a slew of activities on the horizon.

A spring craft camp for kids is happening this week with more scheduled for later in the year. Sign ups for the kids’ spring craft camp just filled up after the open house. In addition, the annual Spring Craft Fair will be held May 6 and it includes a dog show where customers can enter their canine friend in various contests for free. An ongoing activity just for the adults is the Paint & Sip that takes place very Wednesday at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. Customers get guided instruction for painting a subject in a fun, no stress environment.

Sommer said there are plans to have another open house near the end of the year to highlight the holiday classes and activities scheduled for November and December.

For more information on the Arts & Crafts Center, customers can go online at www. greatlifehawaii.com, get a hard copy of the schedule of classes in the Great Life Hawaii magazine, or visit or call the center at 448-9907.