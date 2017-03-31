Passover, Easter events scheduled

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has announced Passover and Easter religious events.

• April 10, 6 p.m., Jewish Passover Seder at the Hale Koa Hotel. Civilian attire is acceptable. There is no charge for active duty and their family members . Reservations are required by today, March 31. For more information, contact Dan Bender at 2399533 or email CTI1 John Allen at john.c.allen1@navy.mil to reserve your seat.

• April 14, 7:30 p.m., Jewish Shabbat Pesach Service at Aloha Jewish Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

• April 14, 5 p.m. Protestant Good Friday Service at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

• April 14, 7 p.m., Catholic Good Friday Service at Hickam Chapel Center.

• April 15, 7 p.m. Catholic Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass at the Hickam Chapel Center.

• April 16, 6:30 a.m., Protestant Easter Sunrise Service at Battleship Missouri Memorial.

For more information, email ITCS Carrie Allen at carrie.allen@navy.mil.