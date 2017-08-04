PACOM/JIOC/DIA overcomes deficit to sweep JB-2 AF

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The saying goes that it’s not how you start, but how you finish, and in their showdown against Joint Base-2 Air Force (JB-2 AF), Pacific Command/ Joint Intelligence Operation Center/ Defense Intelligence Agency (PACOM/JIOC/DIR) proved the point. They took a straight set, 25-19 and 25-18, victory on Aug. 2 in an intramural volleyball matchup of Blue Division foes at Hickam Fitness Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

By winning, PACOM/JIOC/ DIR improved their record to an excellent 6-1, while JB-2 AF dropped their sixth match against two wins.

While the sweep suggested a dominant win for PACOM/JIOC/DIR, both sets were highly contested affairs with JB-2 AF getting out to big leads, before succumbing in the end.

In the first set, JB-2 AF held a 15-10 lead before letting the bottom fall out. Then, in the second set, the team saw 7-1 advantage evaporate late in the game.

Each time, PACOM/JIOC/ DIR came up with big kills to turn the tide, before taking over with huge rallies.

“I think in the early parts we were not organized, in sync and maybe a little bit of the jitters,” Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Corn said. “Once we started to get in the middle of the game, we started figuring out who was supposed to be where and got some team chemistry. Things worked out.”

Down by five in the first set, Senior Airman Matthew Moody picked up one of his many kills to shift momentum to PACOM/ JIOC/DIR.

Later, with the team down by three at 18-15, Corn took over service and set the stage that would complete the comeback.

Firing bullets from behind the backline with pinpoint accuracy, Corn riddled the JB-2 AF backcourt with his over-hand slams.

Combined with strong front-line support from Moody and Yeoman 2nd Class Stephen Marsh, PACOM/JIOC/DIR went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-18 advantage and gain full control of the first set.

“It’s just my routine,” Corn said about his killer serves. “Every time I come to serve, I always go through the same motions. I always go through the same thoughts and I always think about trying to get a solid hit.”

Corn said that once he got in the groove, he could then focus his serves to hit specific spots on the court.

“I usually look at the back-line to see if there are any gaps or openings,” he said. “When I get a couple of serves in there, I see how the other players are receiving the ball. If they don’t receive it well, I’ll try and go to the same spot.”

In the second set, JB-2 AF went on an early 6-0 run to take a 7-1 lead.

Slowly PACOM/JIOC/DIR chipped away at the lead until finally catching JB-2 AF at 8-8 on a kill by Corn.

Then, with the game still tied at 11-11, PACOM/JIOC/DIR went on another run to pull away in the second set.

This time it was Marsh who led the charge at service, as the team went on a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.

JB-2 AF did respond with a run of their own, led by the service of Airman 1st Class Ryley Reynolds to cut the deficit down to three. However, with the score at 21-18, PACOM/JIOC/ DIR took the final four points to close out the game.

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Adam Vancleave got credit for a block that gave PACOM/JIOC/DIR their 25th and final point.

The win should give a heads up to other teams in the Blue Division that PACOM/JIOC/ DIR are for real.

Although Corn said that the team is very competitive, it’s not the main reason why he and his teammates show up for each game.

“We’ve got a lot of competitive people on the team,” Corn said. “I think the key is to have fun. When we have fun out there, things work out.”