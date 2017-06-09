PACOM/JIOC puts game away with 10-run seventh

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

You know it’s going to happen sooner or later.

In every game so far this season, defending champions Pacific Command/ Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) have turned the lights out on their competition by busting out for a big inning or two.

After leading Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP by only three runs, PACOM/JIOC waited until their final turn at-bat to lower the boom and score 10 times in a 15-2 bashing of CSP on June 6 in a Red Division intramural softball game at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win kept PACOM/JIOC as the only remaining undefeated team in the Red Division, while CSP lost for only the second time this season and fell to 5-2.

“This (CSP) was the No. 3 seed team,” said PACOM/JIOC pitcher and team captain Mike Todd, a Department of Defense civilian. “Lloyd (Shoemaker) told me that these guys were scrappy, so don’t overlook them. Don’t go out there just thinking that you’re going to destroy them.”

For six of the seven innings, Shoemaker’s advice turned out to be spot on, as neither team could find the right combination to build up a big lead.

CSP drew first blood by scoring on a bad throw back to the infield, but PACOM/JIOC tied the score up almost immediately in the top of the second when Todd slapped an opposite field double with one out and later came home on a fielder’s choice.

Todd put up a goose egg on the bottom half of the frame and in the top of the third, PACOM/JIOC rewarded the hurler by scoring two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Army Staff Sgt. Michael Cox and All-Navy recruit shortstop Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Christian Hetzel each drove in a run with singles.

In the bottom of the third, Chief Culinary Specialist Mike Duncan scored on an error to make it 3-2, but PAMOC/ JIOC answered with a run in the next frame to go back up by two runs.

Again, Todd set the table for the team’s run, when he batted a single and later came home on a fielding error.

Besides giving up only two runs from the mound, Todd also was perfect in the batter’s box, going four-for-four.

“Sometimes you get players that weren’t hitting so good, so somebody had to step up to the plate,” said Todd, who sprayed the ball all over the field. “I even pulled the ball for the first time in 10 years.”

PACOM/JIOC added another run in the top of the sixth off of a single by Staff Sgt. Shawn Dubois to left that drove in run number five for the team.

Finally, in the top of the seventh, the big inning everyone was waiting finally arrived. PACOM/JIOC started a merry-go-round that marched 10 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs.

Big hits of the rally were delivered by Army Staff Sgt. Schaune Collins, who knocked in the first two runs of the inning with a single and three-run-bases-clearing hit by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Darrell Herschell.

With the team still holding on to its undefeated record, Todd said that the streak should take care of itself as long as everybody shows up to play.

In fact, Todd said that there is really only one game that he dreams of and that is to play the 647th Security Forces Squadron Pound Town in a repeat of last year’s championship game.

“We want Pound Town,” Todd said. “We want to see them again in the finals. Hopefully, God willing, that works out for the best.”