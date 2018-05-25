PACOM/JIOC needs shootout to beat John Paul Jones

Ho'okele Staff | May 25, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

In a game that finished without any goals scored during regulation play, Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) needed a penalty shot goal from Staff Sgt. Addison Hall in overtime to get past USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) and win the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam intramural soccer championship May 20 at Earhart Field.

After a scoreless game in regulation and a tie in the first rotation of penalty kicks, Hall got the chance to put it away for good and he didn’t disappoint his teammates.

Hall said that he was picked in advance to be the team’s sixth man in the rotation and when his teammate before him missed a shot, he knew that he would be up.

“We were expecting to cycle through the rest of the roster, so when our fifth kicker missed, I was like, oh, OK,” Hall said. “It wasn’t too nerve wracking. I’ve played soccer my entire life, so I’ve been in similar situations before. I just zoned out and said, OK, I have a lot of room. I could have gone wider, but it still went in.”

Hall admitted that being the sixth man in the rotation might have helped him attack the goal.

After watching the goalkeeper in action, Hall said that he had a plan, when he stepped up to the ball.

“I noticed that when our team went to the left, that’s the ones (the goalkeeper) would block,” Hall said. “So, I wanted to go to my right.”

While the game was heartbreaking for John Paul Jones and victorious for PACOM/JIOC, both teams seemed to breathe a sigh of relief after Hall’s kick put an end to the contest.

With the game starting at around noon, the climate at Earhart Field was warm, but it wasn’t as nearly as hot some of the players in the game, who were filled with frustration.

It’s rare to see any scored goal reversed and overruled, but on this day, officials called back not only one, but two goals.

The first one came in the first half,

with PACOM/JIOC on the attack.

Staff Sgt. Curtis Manning broke away from the pack and drove down the middle of the field, where he beat the goal-keeper on a 50/50 ball.

The celebration was short-lived however; as the referees ruled that the goal wasn’t good because the backstop was off its mark.

Then in the second half, the tables were reversed, as Logistics Specialist Seaman Patrick Richmond drove into the box and blasted a short shot past the goalkeeper and to the net.

This score was also ruled no good, as officials had apparently called the ball out of bounds prior to the kick.

Although Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Alec Schreiner was on the winning PACOM/JIOC team, he felt that questionable calls certainly took something away from the victory.

“I probably shouldn’t say anything that would be on paper,” he said. “We come to play, but sometimes it doesn’t always happen smoothly. Unfortunately, you have to follow what they call. If they say it’s no good, you just play on. We just

kind of tried to wipe it from our minds, clear our heads and play like we should.”

However, besides the controversial calls, Schreiner said that the game was played like a championship should be played.

Everyone gave it their all, left nothing on the field and you can’t ask for anything more than that .

“It was definitely up there,” he pointed out. “No one wants to come to a championship game and completely blow out the competition. I think it answers well that everybody likes a challenge.”