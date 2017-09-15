Pacific Submarine holds change of command

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

MC2 Shaun Griffin

COMSUBPAC Public Affairs

Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Commander Task Force 134 held a change of command ceremony at the submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 11.

Rear Adm. Daryl Caudle relieved Rear Adm. Frederick “Fritz” Roegge.

Roegge assumed command of the Pacific Submarine Force in September 2015 and oversaw 60 percent of the entire U.S. Navy Submarine Force. This included oversight of the nation’s ballistic missile submarine fleet operating in the Pacific on behalf of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

“I was recently asked what I was most proud of during my tour as commander of the Pacific Submarine Force,” Roegge said. “What I’m most proud of is all of you, the people of the submarine force.”

During his Command , Roegge deployed 40 submarines through 37 attack and guided missile submarine deployments and 43 strategic deterrent patrols in support of five combatant commands.

Roegge continued to praise the submarine force and stressed the importance of the Sailors who crew submarines.

“At the end of the day, the thing that makes our submarine force the greatest the world has ever known isn’t the submarines and their impressive technology; it’s the Sailors who take them to sea,” Roegge said. “Without the crew, the only thing a submarine is capable of is to sit alongside a pier and rust.”

Roegge coordinated the incorporation of enlisted women in submarines which resulted in two integrated crews with women enlisted Sailors. He laid the groundwork for further expansion of opportunities to include integrating two Virginia-class attack submarines with women officers.

At the ceremony were guest speakers Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Air Force, commander, U.S. Strategic Command and Adm. Scott Swift commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“At heart, Fritz is a visionary,” Hyten said. “Fritz’s vision and leadership propelled the Pacific Submarine Force to the highest state of material, operational, and personnel readiness.”

Swift also commended Roegge for his successful tour leading the Pacific Submarine Force.

“The success of submarine operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region is a testament to Fritz’s superb leadership, as well as his dedicated mentorship,” Swift said.

During the ceremony, Roegge received a Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious service.

Roegge was nominated for a third star and elevation to the rank of vice admiral. He will assume duties as the president of the National Defense University in Washington D.C.

As Caudle assumed command, he thanked Roegge for a smooth turnover and for leaving him with a highly disciplined staff.

“Fritz’s work ethic, dedication, commitment, and decision-making skills have set the bar high for me to maintain and advance his vision and successes,” Caudle said. “Fortunately, Fritz professionally orchestrated a comprehensive and well-designed turnover process that significantly helped me understand the details and nuances of such a demanding job.”

The Pacific Submarine Force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning and special warfare capabilities to U.S. Pacific Command and strategic deterrence capabilities to U.S. Strategic Command.

