Pacific Angel begins in the Philippines

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

Headquarters Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and United States forces will work together to conduct humanitarian assistance engagements June 23-July 3, as part of Pacific Angel (PACANGEL) 2017.

During this exchange, U.S. and Filipino service members will partner with local non-governmental organizations and other multilateral international participants to train together by providing medical, dental, optometric, and engineering assistance, and conducting subject matter expert exchanges in Bogo City and San Remigio, Northern Cebu Province, Philippines.

Throughout the 10-day engagement, AFP and U.S. forces will also partner with local schools and health clinics to repair and update infrastructure. U.S. and Philippine service members will increase interoperability by learning best medical practices from one another, while giving back to the community as friends, partners, and allies.

This is the first of four humanitarian assistance engagements that make up PACANGEL 17. The remaining engagements will take place in the following locations: Tam Ky, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam; Northern and Western Divisions, Fiji; and Gorkha, Nepal.

Now entering its 10th year, PACANGEL ensures that the region’s militaries are prepared to work together to address humanitarian crises. Since 2007,

PACANGEL engagements have impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people through providing health services ranging from dentistry, optometry, pediatrics and physical therapy to civil engineering programs, humanitarian aid and disaster relief and subject matter exchanges.

For more information, photos and stories about PACANGEL 17 visit the DVIDS website at www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificAngel17.