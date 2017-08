Ho'okele Staff | Aug 18, 2017

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble will perform at two upcoming free America In Concert events, under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright.

Wind Ensemble members will perform at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Hale Koa Hotel Courtyard.

In addition, the Wind Ensemble will perform a public concert at the Kailua District Park at 5 p.m. Sept. 2.