PACAF hosts Thai airmen for interoperability talks

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017

Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders

Headquarters Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

Pacific Air Forces hosted Airmen from the Royal Thai Air Force Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 to discuss U.S., Thai interoperability and integration during the U.S.—Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Airman-to-Airman (A2A) talks held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The A2A talks are designed to foster military-to-military relationships with regional partners in an effort to pave the way for potential future collaborations. The talks provided a venue for two-way communication between RTAF and PACAF, allowing the two air forces to address issues and topics for better understanding and cooperation as well as improve relationships.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Russell Mack, PACAF deputy commander; Air Marshal Noppadol Thongpoom, RTAF deputy chief of the air staff; six PACAF Airmen, and seven RTAF Airmen discussed topics including, but not limited to, training, potential future operations and improving interoperability between the two services.

“Venues like this reaffirm our continuing commitment to strengthening our service-to-service relationship and provide a forum to explore ways of expanding our partnership,” Mack said. “As Airmen, we share many common goals and we can make a difference by collaborating to enhance peace, security and stability in this region.”

In May, U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, PACAF commander, visited Thailand where he met with his counterparts and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to military cooperation between the two air forces. The RTAF annually participates in approximately 26 military engagements and exercises with PACAF including Exercises Cope Tiger, Cobra Gold and Red Flag-Alaska.

A2A talks result in tangible engagement opportunities and will continue in years to come to help strengthen partnerships between Airmen of the participating air forces.