Outdoor fun thrills kids at the Youth Ocean Adventure Program

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

Story and photo by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Outdoor Recreation Program (ODR) at Hickam Harbor held the Youth Ocean Adventure:

Spring Break program from March 20 through 24. Youth were separated into two age groups, 7-9 year olds and 10-15 year olds. Each group participated in three hours of outdoor activities each day. Activities included kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, canoe paddling, snorkeling, slip-n-sliding, tubing and experiencing the feeling of walking on water with ODR’s new water mat.

ODR usually holds a Youth Ocean Adventure program in the spring, summer and winter each year at Hickam Harbor. The programs, covering multiple days, typically run during the public school breaks. The summer program offers multiple sessions through the months of June and July. Registration for the summer sessions will begin on May 6 at 9 a.m. online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. The dates and activities for the sessions are to be determined.

For more information on the Youth Ocean Adventure Program, call the Hickam Harbor Marina at 449-5215.