Online registration opens for MWR activities

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

* Junior lifeguard training online registration will be held until Feb. 28. The camp will be held March 20 to 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday at the Hickam Harbor. The cost is $150. This event is open to youth ages 11 to 15 years old. Participants need to be proficient in swimming and bring water bottle, sunscreen, hat and change of clothes. For more information, call 473-0789.

* Junior outdoor leadership training (JOLT) online registration will be held until Feb. 28. Camp will begin April 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. The cost is $200. This event is open to youth ages 13 to 16 years old. Participants need to be proficient in swimming and moderate hiking. Participants must bring water bottle, sunscreen, hat and change of clothes. For more information, call 473-0789.

* Start Smart basketball online registration will be held until March 1. The season runs from April 7 to May 12. This event is free and open to ages 3 to 5 years old. Parents and children will meet for six weeks on Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. at the outdoor basketball court next to McDonald’s on the Pearl side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Start Smart is a parent and youth participation program. Register online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 473-0789.

* Calling all crafters, the 42nd Annual Spring Craft Fair registration opens at 9 a.m. today at the Joint Base Arts & Crafts Center ceramics shop. The cost is $75 for a 15 by 15 space and $105 for two to share a space. The Spring Craft Fair will be held May 6 from 9a.m. to 3p.m. on the lawn of the Arts & Crafts Center. All items sold at craft fairs must be handmade by vendors. Vendors must bring items or photos of items for screening at time of registration. For more information, call 448-9907.

* Free sneak preview of “The LEGO Batman Movie” will be held at 3 p.m. tomorrow at Sharkey Theater. Ticket booth and doors will open at 1:30 p.m. This event is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active-duty may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. For more information, call 473-0726.

* Spring youth sports online registration closes tomorrow. The season runs from April through June. Sports include co-ed flag football (for ages 5 to 16 years old), co-ed volleyball (for ages 7 to 16 years old) and co-ed track and field (for ages 8 to 16 years old). The cost is $50. Sign ups and payments for each sport are online only. Visit www. greatlifehawaii.com/fitness-sports/youth-sports for registration requirements and to download the registration packet. Volunteers are needed for track and field, flag football, volleyball and tennis. For more information, call 473-0789.

*The Super Bowl will be on all the screens beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Club Pearl Brews & Cues. Doors open at noon, no cover. Patrons can enjoy free pupus and stick around for prize giveaways. It is open to all base-eligible patrons 18 years and up. For more information, call 473-1743

* Liberty’s big game party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Beeman Center. Patrons can catch the NFL championship and cheer on the teams. Food and drinks will be served. This event is for single, active-duty military E1 to E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.