One small act: Be there for every Sailor, every day

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

Chief of Naval Personnel Public Affairs

The Navy joins the nation in observing Suicide Prevention throughout the month of September.

Since the launch of the “Every Sailor, Every Day” campaign and the “1 Small ACT” message, Navy’s Suicide Prevention Branch, OPNAV N171, has seen outstanding participation across the fleet in sharing the simple everyday actions that can save lives.

This year, the Navy continues to use “1 Small ACT” to enlist all members of the Navy community in the fight against suicide.

“Navy Suicide Prevention Month is a time to refocus on the entire team,” said Rear Adm. Karl Thomas, director, 21st century Sailor office. “We are relentless in keeping psychological health in open conversation, eliminating mental health stigmas by encouraging those that need help to receive it, and educating our Sailors on suicide warning signs so they have the courage to recognize and seek help for their peers and themselves.”

Here is some useful information to get involved this month.

• New tools: To help generate the conversation at your command, the “Every Sailor, Every Day” campaign promotes new tools that empower Sailors and their families to better recognize warning signs, start conversations, take the right actions to intervene, and practice ongoing safety. Posters, graphics and tips are available in the FY-18 1 Small ACT Toolkit to help identify warning signs, decrease risk during times of increased stress, and promote new resources to help Sailors recover from psychological or emotional crisis, like the Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life (SAIL) program. These tools are designed not only to help others, but also to help yourself. The toolkit can be found at www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/21st_ Century_Sailor/suicide_prevention/spmonth/Pages/ Get-Involved.aspx.

• 1 Small ACT photo gallery: The 1 Small ACT photo gallery, hosted on the “Every

Sailor, Every Day” campaign’s Flickr page, remains open for submissions. To date, Sailors and their families have contributed more than 600 “Small ACT Selfies,” featuring the many ways they support their shipmates and themselves as individuals. These selfies will be featured on Facebook to spotlight installations, units and commands. 1 Small ACT signs and details are available at www.public. navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/21st_Century_Sailor/ suicide_prevention/spmonth/ Pages/1-Small-ACT-.aspx.

The Military Crisis Line offers confidential support for active duty and reserve service members and their families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online at www.militarycrisisline.net or send a text message to 838255.

